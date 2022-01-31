Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,302 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. SRB Corp bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,813,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,097,000 after acquiring an additional 165,451 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 560.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 118,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,780,000 after acquiring an additional 100,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,928,000 after acquiring an additional 86,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,466,000 after acquiring an additional 67,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TM stock opened at $193.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.50. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $139.29 and a 12 month high of $213.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.92 and its 200 day moving average is $182.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $68.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TM. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

