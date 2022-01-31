Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 11,072 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

PAG opened at $100.25 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $114.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAG. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

