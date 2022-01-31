LocalCoinSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $703,217.75 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $703,217.75 and approximately $2,810.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 12% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00243229 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000116 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006945 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000915 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.78 or 0.01131087 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003816 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,633,282 coins and its circulating supply is 50,420,505 coins. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

