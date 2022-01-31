Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV opened at $105.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.22. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.45) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

