Littelfuse (LFUS) Scheduled to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LFUS stock opened at $260.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $300.93 and its 200 day moving average is $287.74. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $234.59 and a 12-month high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of research firms recently commented on LFUS. Cowen upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.20.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.67, for a total transaction of $1,375,630.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total transaction of $2,466,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,373. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Littelfuse stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

