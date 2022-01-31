LinkEye Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $102,249.00 (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, LinkEye has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. LinkEye has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $102,249.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LinkEye coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00050560 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,683.47 or 0.06962923 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,464.81 or 0.99806474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00051478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00055151 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006798 BTC.

LinkEye Coin Profile

LinkEye’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

Buying and Selling LinkEye

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LinkEye should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LinkEye using one of the exchanges listed above.

