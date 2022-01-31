Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$130.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$96.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$122.00 to C$100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$112.06.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

TSE LSPD traded up C$3.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$40.76. 637,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,832. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of C$33.19 and a 52 week high of C$165.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$96.42.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.