Lightspeed Pos (LSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.34) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$167.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$155.82 million.

