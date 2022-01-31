Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $794,117.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $111,717.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,225. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,269,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,512 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 212,868 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $712,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,225 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

