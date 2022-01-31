Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.92.

LEVI stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $794,117.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $111,717.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,225. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $83,000. 20.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

