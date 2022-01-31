Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives $60.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMND. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $84.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Lemonade stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.56. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $171.56.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,123,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,037 shares of company stock worth $1,508,198. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Lemonade by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Lemonade by 7.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Lemonade by 18.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Lemonade by 11.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

