Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LGRDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Legrand from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Legrand from €105.00 ($119.32) to €110.00 ($125.00) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.67.

Shares of LGRDY opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.24. Legrand has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.59.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

