Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Saturday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LGEN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.25) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 397 ($5.36) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.52) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 329 ($4.44).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 282.80 ($3.82) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £16.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 293.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 282.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 243.70 ($3.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 309.90 ($4.18).

In related news, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of £3,169.38 ($4,276.01).

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.