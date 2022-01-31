Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 71.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,547 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $39,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Lear by 116,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Lear by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 444,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,611,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Lear by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 292,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,338,000 after purchasing an additional 34,301 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEA stock opened at $163.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $144.77 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.22.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.29.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

