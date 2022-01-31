Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 85.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,584,508 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $16,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after buying an additional 1,691,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,243,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,001 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $279,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,486 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,391,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $270,560,000 after purchasing an additional 567,621 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,105,219 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $186,257,000 after purchasing an additional 336,290 shares during the period. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LVS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. CBRE Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.77.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $43.11 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

