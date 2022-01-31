Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 27.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,606,000 after purchasing an additional 777,644 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $40,927,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Landstar System by 55.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after purchasing an additional 250,722 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 30.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,096,000 after purchasing an additional 162,336 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 142.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after purchasing an additional 126,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System stock traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.08. The stock had a trading volume of 21,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $138.30 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.86 and a 200 day moving average of $166.44.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

