Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Michael L. Kubacki Sells 35,597 Shares

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 35,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $2,796,500.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LKFN traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,642. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.93. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $85.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 106.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,010,000 after acquiring an additional 57,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,110,000 after acquiring an additional 92,038 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 710,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 505,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

