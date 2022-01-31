Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 195 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 852,761 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,548,000 after purchasing an additional 771,178 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,144,000 after purchasing an additional 179,352 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 513,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period.

VHT stock opened at $242.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.30. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

