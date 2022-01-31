Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF makes up 1.6% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,000.

FTSD stock opened at $93.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.40. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $96.08.

