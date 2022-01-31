Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires 56 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,026 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.0% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 104.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after buying an additional 8,423,727 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 72,656.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 3,015,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total transaction of $1,329,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,244,222 shares of company stock worth $4,448,753,947. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $846.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,033.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $893.24. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $941.56.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

