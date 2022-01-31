Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires 296 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7,217.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 896,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,999,000 after purchasing an additional 884,601 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 303.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91,374 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 133,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,774,000 after purchasing an additional 33,117 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,280,000 after acquiring an additional 31,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,346,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $296.21 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $360.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.39.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

