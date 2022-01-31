Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Acquires 262,259 Shares

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 262,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.76 per share, for a total transaction of $13,574,525.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 31st, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 30,148 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,725,068.56.
- On Monday, January 24th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 362,197 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $20,906,010.84.
- On Friday, January 21st, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 133,414 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,577,915.20.
NASDAQ KOD traded up $4.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.61. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $171.21.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $73,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth $93,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have commented on KOD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.
Kodiak Sciences Company Profile
Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.
