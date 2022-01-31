Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Acquires 262,259 Shares

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 262,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.76 per share, for a total transaction of $13,574,525.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 30,148 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,725,068.56.

On Monday, January 24th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 362,197 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $20,906,010.84.

On Friday, January 21st, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 133,414 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,577,915.20.

NASDAQ KOD traded up $4.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.61. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $73,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth $93,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KOD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

