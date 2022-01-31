Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $63.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Robust revenues at the Logistics segment (up more than 100% year over year in 2021) due to increase in load count and revenue per load are driving Knight-Swift's top line. Owing to favorable freight market conditions and higher trucking rates, the company provided an upbeat earnings guidance for 2022. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders is encouraging. During 2021, the company rewarded shareholders with $63.5 million in dividends and $57.2 million in share buybacks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upwards over the past 60 days. However, persistent rail congestion and rail allocations are hurting Knight-Swift's intermodal volumes. High costs related to driver wages, equipment, maintenance and fuel are pushing up operating expenses, thus dampening bottom-line growth.”

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.77.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $55.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average is $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $39.17 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,463,645 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 39.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 290.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 40,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.