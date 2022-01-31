KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $402.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $361.00 to $402.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KLAC. Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $453.00.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $366.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $410.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.49. KLA has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. KLA’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 16.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 107,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,910,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,946,000 after buying an additional 51,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

