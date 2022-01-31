Kingfisher’s (KGF) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 313 ($4.22) price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

KGF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.07) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.79) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kingfisher in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 370 ($4.99) price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingfisher currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 379.67 ($5.12).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Shares of KGF opened at GBX 330.50 ($4.46) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 335.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 344.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of £6.87 billion and a PE ratio of 8.45. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 389.67 ($5.26).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.