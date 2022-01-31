Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$223.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KXS. Laurentian raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of KXS stock traded up C$11.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$160.59. The company had a trading volume of 102,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,983. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$174.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$182.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.28, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Kinaxis has a one year low of C$124.05 and a one year high of C$229.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 40,147.50.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$81.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.38 million. Analysts forecast that Kinaxis will post 1.7919134 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

