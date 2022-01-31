Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) PT Lowered to GBX 3,300 at Barclays

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 3,420 ($46.14) to GBX 3,300 ($44.52) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KWS has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($43.85) to GBX 3,450 ($46.55) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Keywords Studios currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,197.20 ($43.14).

LON KWS opened at GBX 2,432 ($32.81) on Friday. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,292 ($30.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,366 ($45.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,695.32. The stock has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 75.53.

In related news, insider David Alan Reeves acquired 375 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,651 ($35.77) per share, with a total value of £9,941.25 ($13,412.37). Also, insider Marion Sears acquired 1,000 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,490 ($33.59) per share, with a total value of £24,900 ($33,594.17). Insiders bought a total of 3,871 shares of company stock valued at $10,482,909 in the last three months.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

