Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $164.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.94. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.09 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

