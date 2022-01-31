Keyera (KEY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Keyera (TSE: KEY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/26/2022 – Keyera had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.00 to C$35.00.

1/21/2022 – Keyera was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Keyera was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$34.00.

1/11/2022 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

KEY traded up C$0.77 on Monday, reaching C$29.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,658,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,463. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.50. The company has a market cap of C$6.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. Keyera Corp. has a 52-week low of C$23.95 and a 52-week high of C$35.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keyera Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.11%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

