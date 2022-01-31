KeyCorp Weighs in on Murphy Oil Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

NYSE:MUR opened at $31.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.93. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 455.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.59%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

