Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Update

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $59.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.49. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

