KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the December 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KBCSY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their target price on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($89.77) to €85.00 ($96.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KBC Group from €67.70 ($76.93) to €66.40 ($75.45) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.74.

KBC Group stock opened at $42.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.42. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $49.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $2.0145 per share. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.98%.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

