Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,302,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,992 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems makes up 1.2% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $514,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after acquiring an additional 125,808 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 103.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,952,000 after acquiring an additional 117,466 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,723,982,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,441,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.40.

NYSE:FDS opened at $412.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $456.44 and a 200 day moving average of $415.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

