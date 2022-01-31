Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 186,964 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,547,796 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 186,964 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Hawaiian worth $426,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 151.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,561 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 28.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,743,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,416 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 14.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,162,000 after purchasing an additional 876,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,393,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,194,000 after purchasing an additional 750,929 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 15.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,723,000 after purchasing an additional 669,290 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FHB shares. Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

FHB opened at $28.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.01. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.