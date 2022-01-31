Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,085,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,534 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Goosehead Insurance worth $317,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,496,000 after acquiring an additional 171,948 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 18,251 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $89.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.23. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSHD. TheStreet cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.57.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $2,865,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,274.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,864 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

