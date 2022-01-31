Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 328,982 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,495,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 328,982 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $229,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Rollins by 2.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 1.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Rollins by 1.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 3.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROL opened at $29.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.73.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

