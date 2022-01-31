Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $186.32 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,718 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $186,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,571,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23,663.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $73,381,000 after purchasing an additional 22,244 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,891.00 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,318.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,379.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,167.18.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

