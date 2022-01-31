Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $186.32 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,718 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $186,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,571,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23,663.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $73,381,000 after purchasing an additional 22,244 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com stock opened at $2,891.00 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,318.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,379.84.
In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,167.18.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.