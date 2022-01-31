Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,463,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513,789 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $365,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 84.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $25.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

