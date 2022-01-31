KARMA Market Cap Achieves $31.52 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. KARMA has a total market cap of $31.52 million and $142.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KARMA has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001479 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004310 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00056140 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

