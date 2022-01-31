Kansas City Life Insurance (KCLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS KCLI opened at $41.05 on Monday. Kansas City Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.37. The company has a market cap of $397.36 million, a PE ratio of -128.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter.

Kansas City Life Insurance Co engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

