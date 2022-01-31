Kalmar (KALM) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kalmar has a market cap of $5.27 million and $108,552.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00003421 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00046719 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,482.99 or 0.06719712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,953.51 or 1.00007210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006640 BTC.

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,170,918 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

