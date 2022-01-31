Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Chardan Capital

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) had its price objective cut by analysts at Chardan Capital from $11.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KLDO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Kaleido Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Kaleido Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KLDO traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,063. Kaleido Biosciences has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $77.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 88.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the third quarter worth $57,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

