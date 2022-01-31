Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 22,500 Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,074,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $885,000. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

RETA opened at $24.90 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $153.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

