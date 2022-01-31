Jump Financial LLC Invests $2.39 Million in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 84,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 32.1% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 15.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVTA opened at $10.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.76. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $55.70.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

