Jump Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 252.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.26.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $123.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 107.71 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.12.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,932 shares of company stock valued at $33,042,396. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

