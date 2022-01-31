Jump Financial LLC Decreases Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Penumbra by 18,222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 195,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,479,000 after purchasing an additional 194,071 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $23,603,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Penumbra by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,226,000 after acquiring an additional 75,687 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter worth approximately $18,996,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 119.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 110,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,292,000 after buying an additional 60,339 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $26,821.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $698,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,159 shares of company stock worth $13,203,210. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

NYSE:PEN opened at $206.50 on Monday. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.34.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

