Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 27,640 Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APPN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APPN opened at $51.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -52.89 and a beta of 1.72. Appian Co. has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $236.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.77.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $295,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 27,300 shares of company stock worth $1,339,773 and sold 12,120 shares worth $1,173,619. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APPN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

