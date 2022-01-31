Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $70,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Warner Music Group by 40.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $171,630,731.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $41.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 105.27%.

WMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

