JulSwap (JULD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $521,865.00

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $9.54 million and approximately $521,865.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

