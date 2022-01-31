JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers V.F. (NYSE:VFC) to Neutral

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Williams Capital cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.62.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $62.96 on Monday. V.F. has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in V.F. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

